Aurox Achieves Market Cap of $90.70 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $173.78 or 0.00276584 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aurox has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Aurox has a market cap of $90.70 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00050827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00223799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00096744 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

