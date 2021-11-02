Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.21 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $294.90 and its 200 day moving average is $295.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

