Autonio (NIOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.33 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $10.33 million and $167,534.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00081433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00074504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00101893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,260.42 or 0.99340945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,463.17 or 0.07008741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00022807 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

