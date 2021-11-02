Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.61.
AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.
AVTR opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $44.37.
In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,683 shares of company stock worth $18,503,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3,008.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 258,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 250,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Avantor by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,203,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,051 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Avantor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 138,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Avantor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
