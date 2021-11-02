Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.61.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

AVTR opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,683 shares of company stock worth $18,503,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3,008.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 258,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 250,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Avantor by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,203,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,051 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Avantor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 138,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Avantor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

