Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,624 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $87,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,889,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 288,416.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $219.24 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $139.43 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.66.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

