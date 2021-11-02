Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Issues Earnings Results

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $4.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $171.46 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $181.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

