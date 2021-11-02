Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 311.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXLA stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $124.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.45. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

