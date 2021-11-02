Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Azimut in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of AZIHF stock remained flat at $$27.15 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.26. Azimut has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

