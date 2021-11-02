Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $519,000 Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of PDBC opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.