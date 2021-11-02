Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $750,000 in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Shares of REM stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74.

