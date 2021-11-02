Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

NYSE VMC opened at $188.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $131.36 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.