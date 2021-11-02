Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 368,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after buying an additional 2,873,575 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,254,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,309 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

RTX stock opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.