Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 167,135 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 2,154.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $33,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $265.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.71 and a beta of 1.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.75 and a 52-week high of $272.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.20.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

