Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 50,918 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 766,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,918 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $45,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,300 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $4,490,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

