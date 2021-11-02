Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,516 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $34,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

