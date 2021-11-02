Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,864,417 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $35,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

NYSE BK opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

