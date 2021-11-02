BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.64. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.