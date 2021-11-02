Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 721,160 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 27.20% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $386,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,626,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after buying an additional 412,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.47. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $56.71.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.