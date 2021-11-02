Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $400,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 117,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000.

MOAT stock opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $53.34 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38.

