Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,000.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of IDU stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $72.38 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.