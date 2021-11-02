Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 103,500 Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAKD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98,540 shares during the period. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAKD opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Naked Brand Group Limited has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

