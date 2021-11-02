Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 477 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 2,073.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 289,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 581.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter.

PNQI opened at $247.15 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $202.12 and a one year high of $264.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.24.

