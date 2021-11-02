Bank of Montreal Can Sells 880 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EXI opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a one year low of $91.82 and a one year high of $125.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.45 and its 200-day moving average is $121.13.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

