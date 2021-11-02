Bank of Montreal Can Takes $59,000 Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 46,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 221,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 28,769 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

