Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3,276.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 140,380 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 131,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 78,937 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after buying an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8,169.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 29,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,725,000.

SLYG stock opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.37 and a one year high of $92.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

