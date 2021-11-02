Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 65,565 The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in The Honest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

HNST opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.16.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The Honest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The Honest Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

