Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $287.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

