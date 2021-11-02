Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $974,000 Stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 111,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Evolution Petroleum worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $198.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 50.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

