Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 82,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUST. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ouster during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Ouster Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

