Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,385 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Willis Lease Finance worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 801 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $29,885.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 13,360 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $500,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,786 shares of company stock worth $667,048. Insiders own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $268.93 million, a PE ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 1.22. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $47.78.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

