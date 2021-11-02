Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Earthstone Energy worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $850.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.76.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

