Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Paulson & CO. Inc.

Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,546,771 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 2.2% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned 0.26% of Barrick Gold worth $94,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

GOLD stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 380,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,380,254. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

