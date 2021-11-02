Base Protocol (BASE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $967,041.90

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.82 or 0.00004450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $967,041.90 and approximately $21,202.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00050569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.00222710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00095218 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 435,687 coins and its circulating supply is 342,661 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

