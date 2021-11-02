Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $815,000 Investment in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $11,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,878,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,313,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,226,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ LGAC opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.