Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.26% of INSU Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIII opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

