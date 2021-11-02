Baudax Bio (BXRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Baudax Bio to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BXRX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. 10,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,362. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.18. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill bought 100,000 shares of Baudax Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard S. Casten acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 158,200 shares of company stock worth $93,338. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Baudax Bio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) by 13,944.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Baudax Bio worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

