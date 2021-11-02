Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

Several research analysts have commented on BHC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after buying an additional 2,222,888 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,700,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after buying an additional 1,557,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

BHC traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. 10,085,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.