Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives $2.87 Average PT from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTEGF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTEGF stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.