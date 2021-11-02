Beam Hits Market Capitalization of $73.14 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $73.14 million and $8.94 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006763 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 65.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 100,109,720 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

