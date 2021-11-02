Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,465 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 124.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 26.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $161.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.60. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 152.67 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.07.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.