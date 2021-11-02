Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,396,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.06.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

