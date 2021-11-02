Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,803 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,149 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

