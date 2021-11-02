Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 123,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,707,000 after purchasing an additional 171,043 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $127.05 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $131.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.56.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

