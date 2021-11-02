Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 876 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,044 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.02. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

