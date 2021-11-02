Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 876 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.02. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.