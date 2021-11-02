BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in October

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered BELIMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of BLHWF stock opened at $540.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $519.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $908.27. BELIMO has a 1-year low of $400.00 and a 1-year high of $8,550.00.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

