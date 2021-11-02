BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Up 40.3% in October

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered BELIMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of BLHWF stock opened at $540.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $519.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $908.27. BELIMO has a 1-year low of $400.00 and a 1-year high of $8,550.00.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

