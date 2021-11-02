BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.30

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 690644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

