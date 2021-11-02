Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

BHLB traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.