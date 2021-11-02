Beryl Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFTR. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LFTR stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.