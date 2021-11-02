Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes $986,000 Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,158,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 325,751 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $39,880,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $29,255,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONX by 14.8% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,329,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONX by 27.3% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,931,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 414,607 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

